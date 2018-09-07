iTunes charts for week ending September 6, 2018
Top Songs
1. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5
2. In My Feelings, Drake
3. Natural, Imagine Dragons
4. The Ringer, Eminem
5. Lucky You (feat. Joyner Lucas), Eminem
6. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
7. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer
8. Better Now, Post Malone
9. Fall, Eminem
10. FEFE, (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murd.6ix9ine
Top Albums
1. Kamikaze, Eminem
2. 8 Letters, Why Don't We
3. Bloom, Troye Sivan
4. The Greatest Showman (Original..., Various Artists
5. My New Moon, Amos Lee
6. Living with a Fire (Live), Jesus Culture
7. Is This Thing Cursed?, Alkaline Trio
8. Nina Cried Power - EP, Hozier
9. Sweetener, Ariana Grande
10. 30 Greatest Hits, Aretha Franklin
