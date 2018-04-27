iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending April 26, 2018:
Top Songs
1. No Tears Left to Cry, Ariana Grande
2. Babe (feat. Taylor Swift), Sugarland
3. Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
4. Nice For What, Drake
5. God's Plan, Drake
6. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons
7. Wake Me Up, Avicii
8. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey
9. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Post Malone
10. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean
Top Albums
1. KOD, J. Cole
2. Eat the Elephant, A Perfect Circle
3. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
4. Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
5. Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
6. Church of Scars, Bishop Briggs
7. Vide Noir, Lord Huron
8. Rearview Town, Jason Aldean
9. Creeker, Upchurch
10. 44/876, Sting & Shaggy
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.