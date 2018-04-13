iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending April 12, 2018:
Top Songs
1. Nice For What, Drake
2. I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
3. God's Plan, Drake
4. Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
5. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons
6. Get Along, Kenny Chesney
7. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey
8. Zombie, Bad Wolves
9. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Post Malone
10. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean
Top Albums
1. Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
2. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
3. AMERICA, Thirty Seconds to Mars
4. Revamp: The Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Various Artists
5. Jesus Christ Superstar (2012 Remastered Edition), Jesus Christ Superstar - The Original Studio Cast & Andrew Lloyd Webber
6. There Is More (Live), Hillsong Worship
7. My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd
8. Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Various Artists
9. Find a Light, Blackberry Smoke
10. Vacation In Hell, Flatbush Zombies
