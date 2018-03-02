iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending March 1, 2018:

Top Songs

1. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Post Malone

2. God's Plan, Drake

3. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey

4. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

5. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

6. 44 More, Logic

7. Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

8. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean

9. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

10. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. DAY69, 6ix9ine

3. Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By, Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA

4. Nation of Two, Vance Joy

5. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

6. ÷, Ed Sheeran

7. The Very Best of Prince, Prince

8. Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

9. ZOMBIES (Original TV Movie Soundtrack), Various Artists

10. Once on This Island (New Broadway Cast Recording), Various Artists

