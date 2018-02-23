iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending February 22, 2018:

Top Songs

1. God's Plan, Drake

2. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

3. Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

4. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey

5. All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

6. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

7. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars

8. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean

9. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

10. Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton), Justin Timberlake

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By, Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA

3. Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

4. By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

5. Black Panther (Original Score), Ludwig Goransson

6. ZOMBIES (Original TV Movie Sou..., Various Artists

7. The Very Best of Prince, Prince

8. Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake

9. Fifty Shades Freed, Various Artists

10. Revival, Eminem

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.