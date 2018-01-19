iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 18, 2018:
Top Songs
1. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
2. The Champion (feat. Ludacris), Carrie Underwood
3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
4. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., Bebe Rexha
5. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars
6. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
7. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
8. Tequila, Dan + Shay
9. Filthy, Justin Timberlake
10. Bad at Love, Halsey
Top Albums
1. The Greatest Showman (Original..., Various Artists
2. M A N I A, Fall Out Boy
3. Camila, Camila Cabello
4. Vale, Black Veil Brides
5. Stars: The Best of 1992-2002, The Cranberries
6. Encore, Anderson East
7. ÷ , Ed Sheeran
8. reputation, Taylor Swift
9. Blue Madonna, BØRNS
10. Revival, Eminem
