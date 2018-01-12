iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 11, 2018:

Top Songs

1. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars

2. Filthy, Justin Timberlake

3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

4. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

5. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

6. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

7. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

8. For You (Fifty Shades Freed), Liam Payne & Rita Ora

9. Him & I, G-Eazy & Halsey

10. River (feat. Ed Sheeran), Eminem

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. ÷, Ed Sheeran

3. Revival, Eminem

4. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

5. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

6. reputation, Taylor Swift

7. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

8. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

9. Life of a Dark Rose, Lil Skies

10. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

