iTunes Movies US Charts week ending March 3rd.
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jumanji: The Next Level
2. Onward
3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
4. Contagion
5. Knives Out
6. Bombshell
7. The Invisible Man (2020)
8. Spies in Disguise
9. Ford v Ferrari
10. Uncut Gems
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Human Capital
3. The Postcard Killings
4. Call Me By Your Name
5. The Commitments
6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
7. Ex Machina
8. Darkest Hour
9. Swallow
10. Code 8
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims rising suicides if US stays shut
President Donald Trump is making a baseless claim of surging suicides if the U.S. economy remains mostly shut due to the spread of the coronavirus. There's no evidence that suicides will rise dramatically, let alone surpass potential coronavirus deaths. Historically in a crisis, suicides tend to diminish as society pulls together in a common purpose.
Stage & Arts
Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81
Terrence McNally, one of America's great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" and the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.
TV & Media
People stuck at home due to virus turn to news programming
With millions of American homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's little surprise they're curious about what's going on in the world.
Music
DJ D-Nice unites during the pandemic, one beat at a time
When DJ D-Nice decided to start playing music live on Instagram amid countless closures due the worldwide pandemic, he did it in part to ease his loneliness and boredom given his own gigs had dried up.
National
The Latest: Attorney general cracks down on price-gouging
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):