iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
2. Bombshell
3. Knives Out
4. 1917
5. Contagion
6. Spies in Disguise
7. Uncut Gems
8. Ford v Ferrari
9. Little Women
10. Jumanji: The Next Level
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Code 8
3. Lady Bird
4. Midsommar
5. The Postcard Killings
6. The Lighthouse (2019)
7. The Farewell
8. Swallow
9. The Jesus Rolls
10. Hot Summer Nights
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Ask Amy: Area man prefers Barbies to biddies
Dear Readers: Every year, I step away from my column for two weeks to work on other writing projects. Enjoy this best-of "Battle of…
Stage & Arts
Six great movies to distract the kids while you take that conference call
When you're trying to work from home, and need a distraction for the kids, these movies can't miss.
Home & Garden
Chukars aren't native to Minnesota, but they're not uncommon visitors
Small game bird far from home makes occasional appearances in the metro area.
Music
The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to coronavirus
The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
National
The Latest: European stock markets close broadly higher
The Latest on action in the financial markets (all times local):