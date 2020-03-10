iTunes Movies Charts for week of March 8, 2020:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jumanji: The Next Level
2. Knives Out
3. Frozen II
4. Dark Waters
5. Code 8
6. Ford v Ferrari
7. Jojo Rabbit
8. Contagion
9. Midway
10. Parasite
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Code 8
2. Uncut Gems
3. Crown Vic
4. Midsommar
5. Color Out of Space
6. The Farewell
7. The Jesus Rolls
8. Lady Bird
9. Tread
10. Swallow
