iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Knives Out
2. Frozen II
3. Ford v Ferrari
4. Bombshell
5. Jojo Rabbit
6. Midway
7. Parasite
8. Uncut Gems
9. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
10. Crawl
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Color Out of Space
3. I See You
4. Tread
5. Call Me By Your Name
6. What We Do In the Shadows
7. The Lighthouse (2019)
8. Code 8
9. Official Secrets
10. Dope
