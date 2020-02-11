iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 9th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Parasite
2. Joker
3. Knives Out
4. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
5. Ford v Ferrari
6. Midway
7. Jojo Rabbit
8. Terminator: Dark Fate
9. A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
10. Doctor Sleep
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Farewell
2. The Lighthouse (2019)
3. Waves
4. Villains
5. Call Me By Your Name
6. Code 8
7. Midsommar
8. General Magic
9. Come to Daddy
10. Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood
