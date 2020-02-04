iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Ford v Ferrari
2. Terminator: Dark Fate
3. Parasite
4. Joker
5. Harriet
6. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
7. Zombieland: Double Tap
8. Gemini Man
9. The Farewell
10. Hustlers
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Farewell
2. Code 8
3. The Lighthouse (2019)
4. General Magic
5. Call Me By Your Name
6. David Crosby: Remember My Name
7. Toxic Beauty
8. Every Time I Die
9. John Henry
10. Fine Lines
