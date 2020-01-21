iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Joker
2. Terminator: Dark Fate
3. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
5. Parasite
6. Gemini Man
7. Freaks
8. Hustlers
9. Ad Astra
10. Judy
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Freaks
2. The Lighthouse (2019)
3. The Farewell
4. Code 8
5. Midsommar
6. General Magic
7. Call Me By Your Name
8. Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
9. Them That Follow
10. FAT: A Documentary
