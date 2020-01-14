iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Joker
2. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
3. Hustlers
4. Ad Astra
5. The Peanut Butter Falcon
6. Gladiator (Extended Cut)
7. Judy
8. The Lighthouse (2019)
9. Downton Abbey
10. The Farewell
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Lighthouse (2019)
2. The Farewell
3. Code 8
4. Maiden
5. Official Secrets
6. General Magic
7. Midsommar
8. Darkest Hour
9. Her (2013)
10. Sugar Mountain
