iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 29, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Ad Astra
2. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
3. Joker
4. Zombieland: Double Tap
5. Hustlers
6. Downton Abbey
7. Elf (2003)
8. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9. Rambo: Last Blood
10. The Hustle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Code 8
2. Official Secrets
3. The Farewell
4. The Lighthouse (2019)
5. Can You Keep A Secret?
6. Midsommar
7. I See You
8. Dark Matter
9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
10. Call Me By Your Name
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
