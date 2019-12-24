iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 22, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Joker
2. Ad Astra
3. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
4. Hustlers
5. Rambo: Last Blood
6. Downton Abbey
7. Elf (2003)
8. Abominable (2019)
9. Code 8
10. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Code 8
2. The Lighthouse (2019)
3. Midsommar
4. The Farewell
5. Official Secrets
6. Freaks
7. The Assassin
8. I See You
9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
10. Inside Lehman Brothers
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
