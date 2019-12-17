iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
2. Hustlers
3. It Chapter Two
4. Code 8
5. Elf (2003)
6. Angel Has Fallen
7. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8. Ad Astra
9. Midsommar
10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Code 8
2. Midsommar
3. Freaks
4. Official Secrets
5. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
6. The Farewell
7. I See You
8. In Fabric
9. After the Wedding
10. Arctic
