iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 8, 2019
1. Ad Astra
2. Rambo: Last Blood
3. Angel Has Fallen
4. Abominable (2019)
5. Ready or Not
6. Elf (2003)
7. Good Boys
8. Night Hunter
9. Hustlers
10. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Freaks
2. Official Secrets
3. Light of My Life
4. Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts
5. After the Wedding
6. The Farewell
7. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
8. Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
9. Midsommar
10. I See You
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
