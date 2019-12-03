iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 1, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Angel Has Fallen
2. Downton Abbey
3. Hustlers
4. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood
5. Good Boys
6. Dora and the Lost City of Gold
7. Spider-Man: Far from Home
8. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
9. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
10. The Peanut Butter Falcon
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Official Secrets
2. Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
3. The Farewell
4. Luce
5. After the Wedding
6. Midsommar
7. The Head Hunter
8. Burnt
9. Drunk Parents
10. The Imitation Game
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
