iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 17, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Good Boys
2. Angel Has Fallen
3. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
4. The Peanut Butter Falcon
5. The Angry Birds Movie 2
6. The Lion King (2019)
7. After the Wedding
8. Hellboy
9. Toy Story 4
10. Long Shot
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. After the Wedding
2. The Farewell
3. Luce
4. The Nightingale
5. Danger Close
6. Midsommar
7. Official Secrets
8. Can You Keep A Secret?
9. Driven (2019)
10. Radioflash
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Poetry inspires a world premiere at Walker Art Center this week
'In Your Mouth'Composer Ted Hearne is a conceptualist whose multimedia projects are highly anticipated. His last one, "Place," deployed an 18-piece chamber orchestra, six…
TV & Media
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 17, 2019:Top Paid iPhone Apps:1. Minecraft, Mojang2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations4. iSchedule,…
National
For trans activists, recent setbacks temper long-term hopes
Amid their annual vigils for transgender homicide victims, trans rights activists in the U.S. are trying to maintain long-term optimism even as many hard-won protections are under threat.
Movies
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 17, 2019:iTunes Movies US Charts:1. Good Boys2. Angel Has Fallen3. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw4.…
National
Report: Mississippi laws cause 'extreme' prison sentences
Mississippi's habitual offender laws are causing "extreme" prison sentences that are disproportionally affecting African American men and are costing the state millions of dollars for decades of incarceration, according to a new report by a nonprofit advocacy group founded by technology and business executives.