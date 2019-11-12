iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 10, 2019:
1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2. Long Shot
3. The Lion King (2019)
4. Dora and the Lost City of Gold
5. The Art of Racing In the Rain
6. Toy Story 4
7. The Kitchen (2019)
8. The Peanut Butter Falcon
9. Spider-Man: Far from Home
10. Good Boys
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Luce
2. Driven (2019)
3. The Nightingale
4. Official Secrets
5. Midsommar
6. Fittest in Dubai
7. Can You Keep A Secret?
8. Blink of an Eye
9. Danger Close
10. Missing 411: The Hunted
More From Variety
