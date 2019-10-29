iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 27, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Lion King (2019)
2. Spider-Man: Far from Home
3. Toy Story 4
4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
5. Shadow
6. Yesterday (2019)
7. Hocus Pocus
8. Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark
9. Stuber
10. Crawl
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Shadow
2. Midsommar
3. Can You Keep A Secret?
4. The Art of Self-Defense
5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
6. The Wind
7. David Crosby: Remember My Name
8. The Game Changers
9. Centurion
10. The Biggest Little Farm
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
St. Paul theater cuts two shows, including 'Evita,' to counter budget shortfall
Because of larger casts, as well as musicians, musicals are generally costlier to produce than straight plays.
Variety
Affidavit: Witness identifies suspect as party hall gunman
Investigators say a confidential informant claimed to witness Brandon Ray Gonzales open fire at an off-campus college Halloween party in Texas, killing two people and injuring a dozen more.
TV & Media
AT&T says HBO Max streaming service will launch in May
AT&T says its HBO Max streaming service will launch in May, joining a crowded field.The company has said HBO Max will become the "workhorse" for…
National
Papadopoulos seeks California seat left vacant by Rep. Hill
George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide who was a key figure in the FBI's Russia probe, is running for the U.S. House seat left vacant by Democrat Katie Hill.
National
Judge tosses Pittsburgh gun laws passed after massacre
A judge on Tuesday struck down gun restrictions that the Pittsburgh City Council imposed after last year's synagogue massacre, noting that Pennsylvania state law forbids…