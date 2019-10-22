iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 20, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2. Toy Story 4
3. The Lion King (2019)
4. Spider-Man: Far from Home
5. Stuber
6. Yesterday (2019)
7. Aladdin
8. MIB: International
9. Rocketman
10. Crawl
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Midsommar
2. The Art of Self-Defense
3. Can You Keep A Secret?
4. The Game Changers
5. The Professor and the Madman
6. Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
7. High Life
8. The Biggest Little Farm
9. The Dead Don't Die
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
