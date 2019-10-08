iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 6, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Toy Story 4
2. Spider-Man: Far from Home
3. Yesterday (2019)
4. The Game Changers
5. Aladdin
6. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
7. Fighting With My Family
8. Stuber
9. X-Men: Dark Phoenix
10. Anna
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Game Changers
2. Can You Keep A Secret?
3. The Captive
4. Midsommar
5. General Magic
6. Maiden
7. Tucker & Dale vs Evil
8. The Biggest Little Farm
9. The Head Hunter
10. Wrinkles the Clown
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
