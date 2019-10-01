iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 29, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Yesterday (2019)
2. Spider-Man: Far from Home
3. Aladdin
4. Anna
5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix
6. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
7. Midsommar
8. The Secret Life of Pets 2
9. Booksmart
10. The Hustle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Midsommar
2. Can You Keep A Secret?
3. The Captive
4. Gloria Bell
5. Ex Machina
6. Mid90s
7. Shadow
8. Enemy (2014)
9. Lady Bird
10. Eighth Grade
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
