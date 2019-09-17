iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 15, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
2. Aladdin
3. Yesterday (2019)
4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
5. MIB: International
6. Rocketman
7. Booksmart
8. Anna
9. It (2017)
10. The Secret Life of Pets 2
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Dead Don't Die
2. Can You Keep A Secret?
3. Light of My Life
4. Slow West
5. Hotel Mumbai
6. After
7. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
8. Tolkien
9. The Biggest Little Farm
10. Echo in the Canyon
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Saving pets: Program lends hand to low-income animal owners
Of all the animals peering sadly through the cage bars of shelters across the country, 25% of them once had an owner who gave them up for one reason or another, according to national statistics.
Variety
California store paying $1.2M to settle sex-assault claims
A Northern California store as agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle claims that a supervisor sexually assaulted employees in a walk-in freezer.
National
Sackler money complicates donation policies for museums
Ask the CEO and president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art whether he's accepting money from the Sacklers, the billionaire dynasty notorious for its ties to the drug company Purdue Pharma, and the answer is somewhat complicated.
National
Trump says he will do 'something' about homelessness
President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force.
National
California Democratic donor charged with running drug house
A West Hollywood man who made prominent donations to the Democratic Party was charged Tuesday with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses.