iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 8, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. MIB: International
2. X-Men: Dark Phoenix
3. The Secret Life of Pets 2
4. Rocketman
5. Booksmart
6. Aladdin
7. It (2017)
8. Avengers: Endgame
9. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
10. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Dead Don't Die
2. Slow West
3. Light of My Life
4. Hotel Mumbai
5. The Biggest Little Farm
6. Echo in the Canyon
7. After
8. American Woman
9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
10. Spider In the Web
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
