iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 1, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Aladdin
2. Rocketman
3. The Secret Life of Pets 2
4. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
6. Avengers: Endgame
7. The Hustle
8. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
9. Long Shot
10. The Nice Guys
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
