iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 25, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
2. Avengers: Endgame
3. The Hustle
4. MIB: International
5. Long Shot
6. The Secret Life of Pets 2
7. Brightburn
8. Shazam!
9. Booksmart
10. Second Act (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Biggest Little Farm
2. Shadow
3. Light of My Life
4. After
5. Echo in the Canyon
6. Hotel Mumbai
7. Driven (2019)
8. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One
9. I Am Patrick Swayze
10. Maze
