iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 18, 2019:
1. Avengers: Endgame
2. The Secret Life of Pets 2
3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
4. Long Shot
5. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
6. Shadow
7. Rocketman
8. Shazam!
9. The Hustle
10. The Lincoln Lawyer
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Shadow
2. Light of My Life
3. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
4. Hotel Mumbai
5. After
6. Driven (2019)
7. Tolkien
8. Amazing Grace (2018)
9. Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story
10. Dragged Across Concrete
