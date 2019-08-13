iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 11, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Avengers: Endgame
2. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
3. Long Shot
4. Rocketman
5. Instant Family
6. The Hustle
7. Shazam!
8. Brightburn
9. Alita: Battle Angel
10. Captain Marvel
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Avengers: Endgame
2. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
3. Long Shot
4. Rocketman
5. Instant Family
6. The Hustle
7. Shazam!
8. Brightburn
9. Alita: Battle Angel
10. Captain Marvel
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
TV picks for Aug. 14: 'Danny's House,' 'Alternate Endings,' 'David Makes Man'
The farewell The title of “Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America” says it all. The documentary shares stories from a half-dozen different…
Variety
3-year-old, mom team to sells lemonade to help other moms
A 3-year-old North Carolina girl and her mother have come up with a sweet way to help struggling mothers provide for their children.
Home & Garden
What does climate change portend for birds?
Bird territories are likely to shift north as birds struggle to adapt to altered habitats.
TV & Media
CBS, Viacom to reunite as media giants bulk up for streaming
The newly combined ViacomCBS will invest in more movies and TV shows and try to sell more advertising as it seeks to become a bigger player in the growing business of streaming video.
National
Sen. Rand Paul easing back in public view after lung surgery
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has started easing back into public activities after his recent lung surgery sidelined him for part of the August congressional break.