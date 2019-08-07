iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 4, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Avengers: Endgame
2. Long Shot
3. Alita: Battle Angel
4. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
5. Creed II
6. Captain Marvel
7. UglyDolls
8. FAT: A Documentary
9. Hellboy
10. Missing Link
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. FAT: A Documentary
2. After
3. Hotel Mumbai
4. Drunk Parents
5. Tolkien
6. Airplane Mode
7. A Score to Settle
8. The Witch
9. Meeting Gorbachev
10. Skin
