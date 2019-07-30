iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 28, 2019:
1. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
2. Shazam!
3. Alita: Battle Angel
4. Overlord
5. Long Shot
6. Hellboy
7. Captain Marvel
8. Aquaman (2018)
9. Missing Link
10. Breakthrough
1. Drunk Parents
2. After
3. Hotel Mumbai
4. Tolkien
5. Hail Satan?
6. Skin
7. Bottom of the 9th
8. The Wedding Guest
9. The Quake
10. High Life
