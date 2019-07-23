iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 21, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Shazam!
2. Long Shot
3. Apollo 11 (2019)
4. A Vigilante
5. UglyDolls
6. Alita: Battle Angel
7. After
8. Breakthrough
9. Little (2019)
10. Aquaman (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. After
2. Plus One
3. Hotel Mumbai
4. Rust Creek
5. I Got the Hook-Up 2
6. Sword of Trust
7. The Quake
8. Lady Bird
9. Iron Sky: The Coming Race
10. Bottom of the 9th
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Arizona city watches, worries as mountain area burns
Anxious residents packed up prized possessions Tuesday as hundreds of firefighters worked to keep a wildfire in a forested Arizona city away from homes and hoped the weather might bring some relief.
Music
Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way
Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.
Variety
Prosecutors: 3 men hacked US servers from Romania
Federal prosecutors in Georgia say three men who hacked U.S. computers from Romania have been sentenced to U.S. prison for a fraud scheme totaling more than $21 million.
Variety
Sex with HIV still a crime? Updated laws divide advocates
As Sanjay Johnson describes it, his sexual encounter with James Booth on Oct. 2, 2015, was a one-night stand. But it would bind the men inextricably two years later, when Booth walked into an Arkansas police station and accused Johnson of exposing him to HIV.
TV & Media
Justice Department launches antitrust probe of Big Tech
The U.S. Justice Department opened a sweeping antitrust investigation of big technology companies and whether their online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise…