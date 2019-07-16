iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 14, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Alita: Battle Angel
2. Shazam!
3. After
4. Little (2019)
5. Hellboy
6. Miss Bala
7. Captain Marvel
8. Pet Sematary (2019)
9. Dumbo
10. Spider-Man: Homecoming
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. After
2. Plus One
3. Hotel Mumbai
4. I Got the Hook-Up 2
5. Cold Blood
6. Teen Spirit
7. Armstrong
8. Hereditary
9. Missing 411: The Hunted
10. Lady Bird
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Telescope viewing suspended as protesters block Hawaii road
Astronomers have indefinitely stopped looking through 13 existing telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii while protesters block the road downslope in an attempt to prevent the construction of a giant new observatory.
Movies
Asian entertainment industries grappling with #MeToo issues
When Wu Ke-xi was looking for a frightening plotline for her latest film, she didn't need to look further than her own industry.The Taiwanese actress…
National
House vote condemns Trump's tweets, draws some GOP support
In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led U.S. House voted to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."
National
Trump voters cringe and shrug at tweets while Democrats rage
Bill Brasch greeted President Donald Trump's latest tweet controversy with a shrug.
National
John Paul Stevens evolved into Supreme Court's liberal lion
John Paul Stevens moved left as the Supreme Court shifted to the right during his nearly 35 years as a justice.