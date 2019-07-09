iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 7, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Shazam!
2. Dumbo
3. Captain Marvel
4. Escape Plan: The Extractors
5. Spider-Man: Homecoming
6. Us (2019)
7. Plus One
8. Hotel Mumbai
9. The Upside
10. Wonder Park
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Plus One
2. Hotel Mumbai
3. After
4. Teen Spirit
5. Hereditary
6. Cold Blood
7. The Rewrite
8. Ophelia
9. High Life
10. In Search of Greatness
