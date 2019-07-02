iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 30, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Dumbo
2. Captain Marvel
3. Holmes & Watson
4. Us (2019)
5. Toy Story 3
6. After
7. Toy Story
8. Toy Story 2
9. The Illusionist
10. Hotel Mumbai
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. After
2. Hotel Mumbai
3. Rust Creek
4. The Hummingbird Project
5. The Beach Bum
6. High Life
7. Summer of 84
8. Plus One
9. Donnie Darko
10. Giant Little Ones
