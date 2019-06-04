iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 2, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Captain Marvel
2. The Upside
3. Isn't It Romantic (2019)
4. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
5. Cold Pursuit
6. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
7. Aquaman (2018)
8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
10. The Mule (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
2. On the Basis of Sex
3. Starfish
4. Never Look Away
5. The Standoff At Sparrow Creek
6. Stan & Ollie
7. Mid90s
8. Avengement
9. Dragged Across Concrete
10. The Panama Papers
