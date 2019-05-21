iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 19, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Cold Pursuit
2. Apollo 11 (2019)
3. The Upside
4. John Wick - Double Feature
5. Fighting With My Family
6. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
7. John Wick: Chapter 2
8. What Men Want
9. John Wick
10. The Mule (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Dawn Wall
2. Never Look Away
3. The Professor and the Madman
4. Arctic
5. On the Basis of Sex
6. Egg
7. Birds of Passage
8. Westside vs the World
9. Climax
10. A Violent Separation
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Garcia Bernal finds Cannes more relaxing as a director
Gael Garcia Bernal is finding the Cannes Film Festival a lot more relaxing as a director than as an actor.
Variety
Consumer Reports: Tesla automated lane changes are risky
A new automatic lane-change feature of Tesla's Autopilot system doesn't work well and could be a safety risk to drivers, according to tests performed by Consumer Reports.
National
US lawmakers demand UN health agency change opioid guidance
Two U.S. lawmakers are calling on the World Health Organization to withdraw pain care guidelines that include what they say are false claims about the…
Stage & Arts
Walker Art Center's 2019-20 performing arts season embraces politics
The 2019-20 performing arts calendar is packed with works that strive to change the world.
TV & Media
TV picks for May 23: Norman Mineta, 'Red Nose Day,' 'The Name of the Rose'
On the nose The latest “Red Nose Day” celebration, raising money for children in need, has a bit of something for everybody, from Julianne Hough…