iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 12, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
3. What Men Want
4. John Wick - Double Feature
5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
6. Everybody Knows (Todos lo Saben)
7. The Mule (2018)
8. Serenity (2019)
9. Cold Pursuit
10. Aquaman (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Arctic
2. On the Basis of Sex
3. The Professor and the Madman
4. Westside vs the World
5. Egg
6. Still
7. I Kill Giants
8. The Disaster Artist
9. Birds of Passage
10. Scotch: A Golden Dream
