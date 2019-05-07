iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 5, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts
1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
2. The Girl In the Spider's Web
3. Serenity (2019)
4. The Mule (2018)
5. Cold Pursuit
6. Arctic
7. Fighting With My Family
8. The Avengers
9. Captain America: The First Avenger
10. Iron Man
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Arctic
2. On the Basis of Sex
3. I Kill Giants
4. In Order of Disappearance
5. Mr. Right (2016)
6. In Search of Greatness
7. Egg
8. Mid90s
9. In Like Flynn
10. Dragged Across Concrete
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
