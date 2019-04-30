iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 28, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Mule (2018)
2. Glass
3. Avengers: Infinity War
4. The Avengers
5. Bumblebee
6. Vice
7. Escape Room
8. Aquaman (2018)
9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
10. Avengers: Age of Ultron
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Mid90s
2. On the Basis of Sex
3. Arctic
4. Drunk Parents
5. Hotel Artemis
6. Under the Silver Lake
7. The Rewrite
8. The Wife
9. Eating You Alive
10. Here and Now
