iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 24, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
2. Bumblebee
3. Mary Poppins Returns
4. Green Book
5. The Mule (2018)
6. A Star Is Born (2018)
7. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
8. Instant Family
9. Aquaman (2018)
10. Bohemian Rhapsody
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Ben Is Back
2. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
3. Dragged Across Concrete
4. Combat Obscura
5. Iceman
6. What We Do In the Shadows
7. Colette
8. For Love Or Money
9. Bryan Callen: Complicated Apes
10. Mission of Honor
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
