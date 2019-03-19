iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 17, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Green Book
2. Mary Poppins Returns
3. A Star Is Born (2018)
4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
5. Aquaman (2018)
6. Instant Family
7. Vice
8. Bohemian Rhapsody
9. Creed II
10. Mortal Engines
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Colette
2. Ben Is Back
3. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
4. Combat Obscura
5. Bryan Callen: Complicated Apes
6. The Wife
7. The Children Act
8. The Hole In the Ground
9. For Love Or Money
10. Mission of Honor
