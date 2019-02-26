iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 24, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. A Star Is Born (2018)
2. Bohemian Rhapsody
3. Green Book
4. Robin Hood (2018)
5. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
7. Ralph Breaks the Internet
8. BlacKkKlansman
9. Mortal Engines
10. Free Solo
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
2. The Wife
3. First Reformed
4. RBG
5. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
6. The Hero
7. Shoplifters
8. The Dawn Wall
9. Ben Is Back
10. Lords of Chaos
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
National Guard probing congressman's criticism of governor
Wisconsin National Guard officials said Tuesday they're looking into whether to punish an Illinois congressman who belongs to the Wisconsin detachment for criticizing Gov. Tony Evers' decision to withdraw troops from the U.S. southern border.
National
State officials troubled by allegations against Robert Kraft
Attorney General Maura Healey renewed her call on Tuesday for passage of legislation that would license and regulate massage therapists and bodyworks in Massachusetts, in the aftermath of allegations that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid for sex at a massage parlor in Florida.
National
Abortion: Tennessee lawmakers advance fetal heartbeat bill
A bill that would ban most Tennessee women from obtaining abortions once a fetus' heartbeat is detected cleared a key hurdle Tuesday, advancing for a full House vote in the GOP-dominated Legislature.
Variety
In gowns and gloves, black debutantes make royal comeback in Twin Cities
The cotillion, recently revived in the Twin Cities, serves as a rite of passage exalting black culture, community.
Music
R. Kelly's affinity for McDonald's dates to childhood
When R. Kelly was released on bail after spending the weekend in a Chicago jail, he headed straight to a McDonald's — a restaurant chain he has fond childhood memories of but that also features in the allegations that he preyed on teenage girls.