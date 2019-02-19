iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 17, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
2. Ralph Breaks the Internet
3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
4. Creed II
5. Free Solo
6. Peppermint
7. A Star Is Born (2018)
8. The Favourite
9. The Little Mermaid (1989)
10. Crazy Rich Asians
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
2. The Wife
3. Shoplifters
4. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
5. The Dawn Wall
6. First Reformed
7. Three Identical Strangers
8. The Old Man & the Gun
9. Hotel Artemis
10. Social Animals
