iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 10, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Mile 22
2. Dr. Seuss' the Grinch
3. The Girl In the Spider's Web
4. Robin Hood (2018)
5. A Star Is Born (2018)
6. Widows
7. Bohemian Rhapsody
8. First Man
9. The Sisters Brothers
10. Overlord
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Wife
2. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
3. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
4. The Old Man & the Gun
5. The Dawn Wall
6. RBG
7. Mid90s
8. Three Identical Strangers
9. Support the Girls
10. Suspiria
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
