iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 3, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Hunter Killer
2. Bohemian Rhapsody
3. A Star Is Born (2018)
4. First Man
5. The Wife
6. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
7. Alpha
8. Dr. Seuss' the Grinch
9. Crazy Rich Asians
10. Boy Erased
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Wife
2. RBG
3. The Old Man & the Gun
4. Hotel Artemis
5. Suspiria
6. Three Identical Strangers
7. Eating You Alive
8. The Dawn Wall
9. Felony
10. Studio 54
