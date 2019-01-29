iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 27, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
2. First Man
3. A Star Is Born (2018)
4. Dr. Seuss' the Grinch
5. Hotel Artemis
6. Crazy Rich Asians
7. The Girl In the Spider's Web
8. BlacKkKlansman
9. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
10. Split (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hotel Artemis
2. The Old Man & the Gun
3. The Wife
4. The Rewrite
5. Juliet, Naked
6. Three Identical Strangers
7. Studio 54
8. Mid90s
9. RBG
10. American Animals
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
St. Paul dancer who rose to national acclaim is dancing her way back from tragedy
Neli Petkova, who earned national prominence as a ballroom dance competitor with her professional and personal partner Nick Westlake, is dancing again after a collision with a light rail train killed him in 2017.
National
Labrador retriever may become Minnesota's official dog breed
A "bipawtisan" group of lawmakers has introduced a bill to designate the Labrador retriever as the official dog breed of Minnesota.
Variety
Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping
Apple has disabled a group-chat function in FaceTime after users said a software bug could let callers activate another person's microphone remotely. With the bug,…
Books
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending January 27, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books1. Where the…
Variety
Disney World worker has Hepatitis A, no others ill
Health officials in Florida say a worker at a Walt Disney World restaurant has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, but no other colleagues or visitors have gotten sick.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.